Thanks for the memory, Jeffrey Eric Jenkins! I attended the closing performance of the initial Broadway run of “I Hate Hamlet.” Front row, dead center.
While I’d read about the production’s troubles, I and the rest of the crowd greatly enjoyed the performance of Nicol Williamson and the others, including legendary Celeste Holm. The cast got a standing ovation, and I got a big red mark on my forehead from Mr. Williamson’s lipstick.
It’s a fun play, and I encourage people to see the local production. Maybe if you’re enthusiastic enough, you’ll leave with a forehead kiss, too.
DENISE PERRY
Champaign