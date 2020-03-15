I believe it is time for the University of Illinois to have a mascot.
That is the only way to move beyond, which we must, must do. The orange and blue bird might be fine, but I would need to get used to it.
But I would not identify it as a Kingfisher and say we are not threatening the name Fighting Illini.
Rather, the chancellor would need to release the name of the new mascot and its picture or outfit along with a name that incorporates the word Illini within the name. We need to be able to identify the mascot with Illini Nation.
I, frankly, have always hoped that we would adopt a mascot modeled after the Abe Lincoln puppet that the Washington Nationals use in their baseball game races. He is fully identified with the State of Illini, therefore the Fighting Illini name and sentiment would work great. But I believe, at the bottom line, that by actual identity or name, any new mascot must be fully identified with the name Illini.
GARY POLESKEY
Beavercreek, Ohio