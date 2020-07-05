If hit power line, stay in vehicle
If you hit a power pole, do not get out of your car.
The dangers of downed power lines hit all too close to home this week.
I read the recent article about Andie Jackson’s unfortunate death. After his car struck a power pole and the lines came down on his vehicle, he got out of the car and was apparently electrocuted.
This is not an isolated incident. Accidents like this happen when people leave their vehicle after it comes in contact with a live power line.
I remind readers — although their first instinct might be to get out of their vehicles if they see a downed power line — to stay in their vehicles. The only reason you should get out is if your vehicle or cab is on fire or you see or smell smoke. Otherwise, stay put and call 9-1-1.
If there is evidence of smoke or fire, fold your arms across your chest and make a clean jump or hop from your car or truck (without touching it), and hop with your feet together at least 50 feet to safety.
Stray electricity can send electrical currents across the ground in a ripple-like effect. Each ring of the ripple represents a different voltage amount. If you step from one ring to another, this is called step potential, and it can electrocute you.
The same safety know-how applies to other sources of electricity, including a pad-mounted transformer (“green box”), substation or other type of electrical equipment or cabinet.
For more information about safety around electricity, visit safeelectricity.org.
ERIC HOLLINSHEAD
SAFE Electricity