If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it
The national debt is now $30 trillion. The virus is disrupting the economy and has caused and continues to cause hundreds of thousands of people to die. Our politicians cause more problems than they solve.
I’ve heard many people ask how has our country gotten into such a mess.
Here’s my answer. The cause of the mess is man. I hate to say this because I, too, am a man. But it’s true.
Below is the story of how man causes the mess.
One morning, the wife looks out her kitchen window and sees her husband underneath the car’s hood working on it. Being concerned, she goes outside, notices the engine is running rough and asks what’s wrong with the car.
He says he’s trying to make it run better. She asks if he can fix it. He says no. Then she says, “OK, take to the shop, get it fixed and stop playing with it.” He agrees.
After the car’s stint in the auto shop, it comes back home. Everyone’s happy because the car’s fixed.
Two weeks later, the wife looks out her kitchen window again and sees her husband underneath the hood of the car. She goes outside and asks him what’s wrong. He says nothing. Then she asks what he’s doing. He replies, “Trying to make it run better.”
Until man breaks his cycle of “trying to make it run better,” our country will always be in a mess.
PAUL M. HAYES
Urbana