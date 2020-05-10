Once again, letter writer Bill Denny has sounded off about evolution, claiming it is an “atheistic fairy tale.”
Denny, of course, is wrong and does not understand science or evolution. He doesn’t seem to understand that other people are not always motivated by religion. He touts “real science” but believes that Ph.D.s (i.e., the scientists) are “arrogant elitists” who don’t understand science.
I guess the less you know, the more certain you can be. Also, he doesn’t understand that viruses do evolve, rapidly, and that evolution is very much a part of the COVID-19 story.
There is not enough space to list the things that Denny does not understand.
SAMUEL BESHERS
Urbana