Ignore author’s lockdown claim
On Thursday, columnist Jim Dey sternly announced to News-Gazette readers that “science” shows “lockdowns” (such as wearing a mask in a grocery store to avoid sharing a deadly disease) didn’t work.
How does he know? He read a book. And not just any book, but a book by the “analyst” Michael Betrus. That’s right: Michael Betrus, heretofore best known as the author of “Perfect Phrases for Cover Letters,” “2,500 Keywords to Get You Hired,” “Perfect Phrases for Resumes” and “202 Great Cover Letters.”
You can see why Dey instantly accepts that Betrus is well-positioned to make definitive pronouncements about what the “science” says about the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. While not an epidemiologist, a medical doctor, a public health professional or indeed any kind of scientist at all, Betrus is really good at writing resumes. He’s good at selling himself, and your columnist was primed to buy, presumably because he’s tired of wearing a mask in the grocery store (“lockdowns”).
But I’m not sure why The News-Gazette feels it’s responsible, after hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., to resell this fake expertise in its own paper as the definitive “science” about public health during the pandemic. In “Great Questions, Great Answers for Your Job Interview,” Betrus himself advises searching around a bit, so you know what you’re getting into.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District has actual science, if you’re interested.
JOHN RANDOLPH
Champaign