Illini basketball too selfish
Illinois basketball is every man for himself.
The Illini players only have one thing on their minds: “I have the ball and will shoot a three.” They don’t care about winning, and neither does the coach. He lets everyone shoot three-point shots no matter what.
Coach Henson would never have put up with this team mentality of “I have the ball, I might score or not.” There are times when a shot goes up and there is not an Illini jersey around.
The coach — and I use the term loosely — should pull players out and sit them for not actually running some type of offense other than “I have the ball and I am the best player on the floor.”
I understand the team has had a couple of winning seasons, but they could be so much better than they are. The loyal fans also deserve way better than we have seen.
MICHAEL HUMPHREY
Champaign