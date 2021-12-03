Illini Union art show raises issues
Aren’t we all exhausted by thinking about the pandemic? The faces of COVID-19, -20 and -21 affronts our emotions.
So why view art reflecting artists’ responses to the pandemic? I believe you know.
As I watched the artists, Sarah Marjanovic and Heather Sandy, install their work today at the Illini Union Art Gallery, I saw solemnity — a realization of the seriousness of the situation in that they have placed themselves into — and excitement. Lives transformed by a virus; yet they have worked long toward an apex.
“It may be too much to hope, but perhaps our works will serve as a sort of historical documentation or as a catalyst for change,” stated the artists.
In the pieces on the wall, I saw Sandy’s representations in juxtaposition to Marjanovic’s abstractions.
“I create intriguing interplays representing the delicate and vulnerable as well as the strong and resilient,” stated Marjanovic.
Yes, it seems to me that her works do reveal an ambivalence, one that encourages the viewer to interpret. I feel a freedom. No exclusion of points of view! Her audience will respond to her beautiful abstractions with both warm emotion and cool contemplation.
“My artworks reflect my interests in the surroundings and the experiences during the pandemic,” stated Sandy. “Familiar landscapes were transformed, but so were emotional landscapes.”
I feel comfortable in the familiar reflected in Sandy’s beautiful representational style; I am compelled.
The exhibit is called “Living Hosts: Culturing Collaboration” at the Illini Union Art Gallery. It opened Dec. 2.
PATTY GILLESPIE
Newton