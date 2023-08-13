Illinois bird is great choice
I’m a 2012 University of Illinois grad with a dog named Chief and Chief decor around the house and am pro kingfisher. What a cool idea to use an orange-and-blue predatory bird that lives in Illinois.
It’s unique, not another wildcat, tiger or cardinal. It’s easy to keep the Fighting Illini, too, see the North Carolina Tar Heels (ram), the Miami Hurricanes (duck), Stanford Cardinal (redwood), Bradley Braves (gargoyle), etc.
There have been some ridiculous, unoriginal proposals (an Abe Lincoln, a squirrel, the Alma Otter) that thankfully never got this far. The kingfisher is not that. We aren’t going to get a better idea than this — a cool, unique bird with the school colors that is native to the state.
What a great idea. Pass the kingfisher. Go Fighting Illini.
MATT EDELMANN
Antioch