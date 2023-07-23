Illinois elections are a sham
There is an election coming up. We are encouraged from all sides to vote, to participate as a citizen should in a democracy.
But what’s the point? An “election” in Illinois is nothing but a cosmetic scam, a slap in the face of reason, a useless exercise in futility.
The illustrious Gov. Blimpzker and his merry band of Democratic “representatives,” led by the most successful Illinois criminal since Al Capone, the indicted former House Speaker Michael Madigan, have gerrymandered Illinois shut, so as to be Democratic forever.
Democrats, stay home. Don’t waste your time. Your vote isn’t needed. The fix is in, and your choice is guaranteed to slide in safely. Republicans, stay home. Don’t waste your time. Your vote is an irrelevant gesture with no chance of electing any non-Democrat candidate.
Multiple attempts at a fair drawing of legislative districts have battered themselves against the shoals of Madigan-bought-and-paid-for judges who find legalese somewhere on the head of a legal pin to counteract the will of the people.
Term limits? Same deal.
The boys in Springfield have things so sewed up that lots of them “run” uncontested.
Nobody wastes time running against them because of the futility of trying to swim against the gerrymandered tide and old-boy network. Were Republicans in power, they’d do the same thing if they could get away with it.
Nothing will change in our sinking-into-oblivion state until we have fair redistricting and term limits. Why kid yourself that an “election” in Illinois is anything but a sham?”
DAN METZ
Champaign