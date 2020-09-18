Illinois families are hurting
For some parents, the family budget has never been an issue, but for others it’s been a real struggle.
Now living under this shutoff cloud, it’s a heartbreaking fear.
We see no leadership from Gov. J.B. Pritzker on these issues.
I will take this moment to call on Pritzker to stand up and be the leader he said he would be. There are countless people all over the state who are facing a budget crisis in their lives, and one is in charge.
These actions, or lack of, by Pritzker will destroy homes, jobs and opportunities. The lack of social services is felt greatly.
We are all going to pay the price, even those not in danger of a utility shutoff.
There are good people who need help, not more punishment, and it should cause us all to scream.
I challenge Pritzker to stand up, lead and focus on Illinois. The people here need and deserve steady leadership. Because sadly, we often don’t seem to get that in Illinois.
KENNY CROWE
Pana