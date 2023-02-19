Illinois has made voting futile
The SAFE-T act and the so-called “assault weapons” ban, both passed by the Democratic legislature with essentially no meaningful debate, then breezily signed into law by our bought-and-paid-for governor, represent all that’s wrong with Illinois.
Regardless of their merits (highly debatable in both cases), this is not the way for a responsible Legislature and governor to operate.
Effective laws result after multiple readings and vigorous debate, and on the basis of a reasonable consensus, not stench-filled backroom deals like these two laws.
The principles of the SAFE-T act have been tried before, with results indicating safety was degraded, not enhanced. The overwhelming majority of state’s attorneys know this, but their voices were ignored.
As for the “assault rifle” bill, the majority of sheriffs are refusing to enforce it. The Legislature and the governor, bent on appearing to “do something” about gun violence, know that it will not stand up to constitutional review. But it had the optics they wanted.
Now they can say “we tried,” and do so with a straight face, even as everyone else wink- winks while they say it.
Politicians are like diapers: They should be changed often, and for the same reasons.
Thanks to decades of Michael Madigan’s machinations, Illinois is now gerrymandered to be Democratic forever, and his back-room judicial appointments have put term limits, which everybody but the politicians want, off the table.
Term limits and real elections, the only two things politicians fear, are therefore not possible in Illinois, and voting is an exercise in futility.
DAN METZ
Champaign