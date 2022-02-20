Illinois has too much government
Illinois’ shocking number of units of government represents a tax crisis.
Illinois taxpayers are funding 45 types of government that total 8,923 units with taxing authority. That’s one the reasons why Illinois taxpayers pay the nation’s highest state and local taxes.
Can the governor — or the 59 senators and 118 representatives — explain why we are taxed for a planning agency, four tuberculosis sanitarium districts, two electrical agencies, three museum districts, five joint-action water agencies, eight public health districts, 10 solid-waste agencies, 14 port districts or 25 exposition and civic center auditorium authorities?
Of course they can’t explain this. No one can.
Can the governor, or the senators and representatives, explain the 21st century value of townships that were established in the mid-1800s? This cannot be overlooked for tax savings.
About 36 percent of Illinois’ 8,923 units of government are on township tax rolls. There are 1,429 townships, 1,391 township road districts, 334 township multi-tax assessment districts and 26 township cemetery districts.
Forty-five types of government? A political tar-pit of corruption, cronyism, nepotism, patronage and waste. Shameful.
BOB ANDERSON
Wonder Lake