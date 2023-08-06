Indigenous history one of erasure
Loren Tate’s June 30 column was backward looking and condescending. This nostalgia for an Indigenous “nickname” is indeed linked to history as Tate argues, though he doesn’t tell it.
While towns and cities like Peoria or Kaskaskia leave Indigenous names among our state, tribes like the Peoria have been removed. The history of removal is one of violence and theft through cases like Johnson v. McIntosh (1823) that denied the rights of Indigenous people to own land in Illinois. It was Andrew Jackson’s 1830 Indian Removal Act that dispossessed 18 tribes and over 60,000 Indigenous peoples, including in 1832 the Indigenous peoples of Illinois.
The Homestead Act and Morrill Act of 1862 facilitated the establishment of the University of Illinois in 1867, providing the land and students who would begin the anti-Indigenous dress-up rituals Tate and others claim as “tradition.” Indigenous people have nonetheless always been present, and always resisted erasure, including on campus.
For decades, Indigenous, African American, Latinx and many student peers have made it clear that the former “nickname” is discriminatory and harmful. The Peoria Tribe has similarly demanded an end to the use of the “nickname,” pointing to it as a “degrading racial stereotype that reflects negatively on all American Indian people.” Despite this, administrators have dragged their feet, conceding to alumni donors’ need for make-believe while enjoying a protected trademark that stains our community.
It is time for Tate to open his eyes, see the harm his “traditions” have and contact an ornithologist.
CHRIS GETOWITZ
Savoy