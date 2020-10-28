Illinois must reverse course
Democratic Party politics in Illinois is a big joke.
Instead of making Illinois a haven for new and existing businesses, Democrats have chased many businesses out of the state.
When businesses leave, the state loses not only tax revenue from the businesses, but also taxes employees’ pay on their income. This is a double-jeopardy tax loss for the state.
When businesses and jobs disappear, there’s less money to spend in the local economy. That costs the state needed sales tax revenue.
With the above ideas, the state could increase its revenue three-fold without having to raise taxes for the taxpayers.
But Democrats are simple minded, and they have no business sense. Their solution to solve every problem here is to raise taxes. That’s one reason why Illinois has lost population for six consecutive years now.
Raising taxes will just increase the exodus in the state, causing more revenue losses. But the state’s answer for this again will be, “Let’s raise taxes.”
Since term limits will probably not ever be made into law to help make changes in our poor Democratic Party leadership, my solution is to vote the complete Republican ticket (on Nov. 3) to drain the Democratic swamp and to start anew.
Nothing in this state will change unless we, the voters, change it.
PAUL M. HAYES
Urbana