Illinois must vote for change
Illinois has been bleeding taxpayers for several years now and it’s not because of the weather.
Next to California and New York, the Illinois exodus in both corporate jobs and citizens has been near the top. Our public schools rank nowhere near the best in the nation. Crime is rampant in our liberal-controlled cities and police can’t seem to keep up because of the revolving-door policies coming out of Springfield.
Thanks to state “leadership,” a supermajority wielding a stranglehold in Springfield and a teachers union that doesn’t appear to put the well-being of students first, this once-great state is among the national leaders in many of the wrong categories.
I recently listened to Patrick Henry’s famous speech. Not much except the names and pronouns of the players has changed in 200 years. It still boils down to liberty vs. tyranny.
How do conservative-minded people within both parties reverse these trends? Certainly not with the dismal and disgraceful voter turnouts we’ve seen over the last several election cycles.
Even though election integrity and vote counting procedures have become tainted, voting is still the most basic of our rights as citizens.
DENNIS DETWEILER
Foosland