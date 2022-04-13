Illinois short on housing
Illinois needs an estimated 270,000 more affordable homes to meet homeownership demand.
Statewide, we have less than two months of housing inventory available, but Illinois trails all five other states in our region for new housing permits this year.
This situation is compounded when we consider the economic impact that housing has in Illinois. In 2020, the real-estate industry accounted for $143.5 billion, or 16.5 percent, of the state’s gross domestic product.
This far exceeds any other sector of our state’s economy. The National Association of Realtors calculated that the average home sale in Illinois generates almost $70,000 in local economic impact.
Whether it’s new furniture, hardware to hang family photos or tipping the pizza-delivery person on move-in day, home sales put real revenue into our local small businesses.
The good news? We have an incredible opportunity to unlock the American dream of homeownership for local families. The American Rescue Plan Act appropriates several billion dollars directly to local communities. We encourage our local governments to dedicate these dollars to encouraging homeownership.
Down-payment assistance in the form of grants or forgivable loans, construction of new homes and fixing up vacant and blighted properties are just a few ways that communities can make the American dream of homeownership more attainable.
Let’s take action now!
STEPHANIE PRATT
Champaign County
Association of Realtors