Illinois’ woes
wide and deep
Gee, I wonder why so many people have left Illinois that the state is losing one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives?
Could it be, as researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago have evaluated, that Illinois is the second-most-corrupt state in the country and Chicago the most corrupt big city in the country?
Or could it be that our state is run by Democrats whose values are so backward and upside-down and extreme, they bizarrely believe it’s OK to discriminate against, legally persecute and make criminals out of decent moral businessmen and -women (like bakers or photographers) who merely don’t want to cater to heterophobic homosexuals?
Or could it be that those same Democrats are using the schools to indoctrinate your children with extremist, left-wing propaganda? (Students, especially college students, need to wake up and see how they are being cheated out of a proper education, see how they are being manipulated and indoctrinated by the liberal establishment.)
Or could it be that those same Democrats, via their profligate tax-and-spend policies, have practically financially run this state into the ground?
When are the people of Illinois going to wake up and see the kind of people running this state? C’mon people, we badly need new leadership.
WARREN LELA
Downers Grove