Improper profits for drug companies
Why is the U.S. the only country in the world that allows drug companies to set their own prices without restrictions?
The reason is that every Republican Congressman (including the five from Illinois) and a half-dozen Democrats voted to authorize pharmaceutical companies to set whatever price they want, whenever they want.
Why did elected officials support such unjust legislation that negatively affects not only the elderly, but also anyone who needs prescription medicine in their district?
Well, maybe the pharmaceutical lobbyists bought them out, or maybe they are just incompetent.
My wife and I are in our 80s and depend on medicine and regular doctor visits to stay healthy. We are also retired and on Medicare and regularly confront conditions in which we have to scramble to pay for medicines like anticoagulant Eliquis, which we are prescribed two doses of 2.5 mg a day and which retails in the U.S. for $1,616.90 for a three-month supply, or cancer medicine at $7,000-plus per month.
In Australia, this same medicine/dosage/manufacture/amount sells for $210.72, and in Canada, $119.78. And in those countries, the elderly receive additional discounts not existing here.
Moral of the story: In 2022, let’s vote out all politicians that prioritize defending the profits of pharmaceutical companies and vote only for those that prioritize our health and pocketbooks.
LUIS CUZA
Urbana