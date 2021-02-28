In-person classes are a challenge
With many schools beginning to return to in-person instruction again, I am wondering how this has impacted the social aspect of our youth rather than education.
Most people can agree that this past year has presented unforeseen challenges that many adults weren’t ready to deal with, let alone kids.
We are seeing kids go back to in-person instruction when in some cases it has been a year since they set foot in school. Schools, teachers, social workers and everyone involved in the education system have had to adapt so quickly with little to no support.
I realize from my employment in working with youth and families that the focus right now isn’t on education, it’s on social and emotional well-being. Now more than ever, the focus from the community and policymakers should be creative and open-minded when trying to address the needs of the school staff and youth in those schools.
PAIGE GARRISON
Villa Grove