In-person learning best approach
Here in Champaign-Urbana, we act like remote learning is the norm, a necessity during the pandemic. But that is far from the truth.
In a recent article, Editor Jeff D’Alessio listed 24 local school districts engaged in in-person learning. Champaign-Urbana is, in fact, an island of remote learners in a sea of districts doing everything they can to ensure their students have access to safe in-person education.
These districts, and those around the country and the world that have remained open, have seen little internal spread of COVID-19. In fact, scientific studies continue to show that schools present a minimal risk of spreading the virus, especially when strict and necessary safety precautions are in place.
Yet despite this growing body of scientific evidence, our schools remain shuttered. Despite the clear scientific fact, known even at the start of the pandemic, that remote learning is detrimental to students, our local leaders continue to insist that schools remain closed.
With all that we know, why are we not doing everything we can to open our schools safely? Why are we not prioritizing our children’s education? Why are we ignoring science?
I am proud to live in this community, but it saddens me to see our school districts stand alone in their decision to deny in-person education. We are better than this. We can safely open our schools. Our children deserve our best efforts in this respect.
MIKE BRUSATTE
Champaign