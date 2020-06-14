In support of Aleyah Lewis
I am 53 years old and have been witnessing the struggle against police brutality all my life.
Studies show that racism is systemic throughout judicial systems and police departments across the country. Urbana is no different.
After the killing of Kiwane Carrington in 2009, I thought that the Urbana Police Department was taking steps to become less racially biased. I took hope in the creation of the Civilian Police Review Board.
However, the way Ms. Lewis was arrested on April 10 by Urbana police shows clearly there has not been nearly enough change.
It is long past time for the UPD to own up to its limitations and its own systemic racism.
As a community, we can do better.
There are proven ways to de-escalate, use community policing and allow for citizen oversight that all lessen the effects racism has on policing.
I stand with Minnie Pearson of the local NAACP chapter in calling for the UPD to adopt the 10 Shared Principles affirmed by the NAACP and the ILACP (Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police) in Springfield on March 22, 2018.
The second principle states, “All persons should be treated with dignity and respect. This is another foundational value.”
This was not how I feel Ms. Lewis was treated when she was arrested.
Furthermore, I believe it is imperative to utilize the Civilian Police Review Board to review this case and all complaints brought to the UPD.
Karen Linder
Onarga