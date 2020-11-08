In tough times, focus on good
In these difficult times, it is easy to become unsettled, afraid, sad and lonely. But if you lean upon Jesus, and pray and tell him your fears, he will lift the troubles and sorrows of your heart.
It might amaze you if you sat down and reflected or even wrote down all of the good things and people you have in your life. Try writing them down and then reflect on how blessed you are to be who you are. And on top of that, you have the Lord Jesus Christ at your side always.
The Lord Jesus sustains me. I can feel his love with me. He is my rock, my foundation and my redeemer. So thank you, Jesus, for blessing me with all of the wonderful loving friends and family that I have all around me in this life. And for your unconditional love for me, and mostly for saving my life through your death on the cross so that I may have eternal life with those who have gone before me in heaven, and with you. Amen.
“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” Psalm 23:6
May God’s peace give you the comfort and strength that you need to carry on.
Ask forgiveness, believe, be baptized and pray. You will find you have the strength of 10 men, both in body and soul. Amen.
KARLA FISHER
Champaign