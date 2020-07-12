Incident relevant 73 years later
Your newspaper has been asking members of the African American community to recount incidences of racial prejudice. While I am a White woman, I think I have a relevant story to tell.
When I was 20 years old (I am now 93), the Chicago stockyards were having a workers strike. Our apartment janitor was African American, and his son worked at the stockyards. He was discussing the strike with me and mentioned that the union needed volunteers in their office. I had a free day, so I volunteered.
I took public transportation to get there, but the young man offered me a ride home in the evening. About 8:30 at night, he was driving me home when we stopped at a red light. A police car was next to us, and he pulled us over. The policeman asked me if I was all right being with this Black man. I explained the situation and we went on our way.
The incident shook me. The young man took it in his stride. He said he was used to being stopped for different reasons.
I never forgot this incident, and that was 73 years ago.
ANNE ZOLT
Savoy