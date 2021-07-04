Inclusion must
be top priority
Recently, The News-Gazette published an article about faith-based child-welfare agencies in Philadelphia that are screening applicants and denying those who are in same-sex couples or unmarried.
The Supreme Court voted in favor (9-0) for allowing these agencies to continue to screen for this in applicants, allowing homophobic discrimination to continue. A similar case happened around 10 years ago in Illinois, in which this kind of screening in foster agencies was banned, reducing overt discrimination.
The power that the Catholic Church holds over U.S. politics is concerning because it allows for forms of discrimination like this to continue to be perpetrated against people in the LGBTQ+ community.
This also shows one of the countless ways in which people in this community have to face additional challenges in everyday parts of life.
The bigger issue that this article brings up is how we, as a society, implicitly hold biases against people in the LGBTQ+ community. I was 15 when same-sex marriage was legalized in the United States, meaning that throughout my life, the way people have been treated has changed drastically. It is disappointing to see policies like this still in action because these people have been oppressed for far too long.
The biases that people hold may not be as obvious as a blatant homophobic slur, but they still exist. We have a personal responsibility to promote inclusion in every community and actively work against our own biases, whether they are implicit or overt.
MADDY HOPKINS
Mansfield