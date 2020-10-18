Incumbent clerk has done well
I was Champaign County administrator when Katie Blakeman was first elected circuit clerk in 2012.
During the first year of her term, I watched that office evolve into one of the most professionally managed offices in county government. Blakeman’s effective leadership and strong, professional management resulted in excellent services for the citizens and created a positive, productive work environment for the nearly 40 individuals who come to work for her every day.
Through Blakeman’s visionary initiatives, the circuit clerk’s office has become one of the leading ones in Illinois.
Champaign County was the first in the state to fully integrate e-filing; Blakeman initiated the first Amnesty Week in downstate Illinois to provide relief to those with outstanding fees and fines. She also created the only Expungement and Record Sealing Summit outside of Cook County, giving over 1,000 residents the opportunity for criminal-record relief, at no cost.
These are initiatives that help relieve the burden on individuals affected by the criminal-justice system. They also result in relief to the court system itself.
The enhanced services provided to citizens are the direct result of Blakeman’s experience, educational background, technological insight, creativity and dedication.
I strongly encourage voters to support the continuing excellence and effectiveness of the operation of the Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s Office by voting for Blakeman on Nov. 3.
DEB BUSEY
Champaign