Indiana is impressive state
The Indiana Economic Development Commission is running an ad on business TV channels outlining the advantages of doing business in that state.
They indicate that Indiana has the lowest property tax in the nation and $22 billion of new business investment. It is also designated as one of the best places in the nation to do business.
I have always been impressed with Mitch Daniels, Indiana’s former governor and the current president of Purdue University.
Illinois has always had more basic resources than Indiana. But residents here are leaving the state. It is a stark comparison of leadership of the two states.
When I maintained my law office in Danville, I watched businesses leave there and go to Veedersburg, Ind.
KENNETH BAUGHMAN
Monticello