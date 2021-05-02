Individual facts speak clearly
Derek Chauvin’s prosecutors urged jurors “to believe your eyes; what you saw, you saw.”
Good advice, but in the case of shootings, be prepared for long nights and sick feelings. Believing my eyes encouraged me to kneel for George Floyd and to weep over Ahmaud Arbery, but, in contrast, to different opinions about Rayshard Brooks and Jacob Blake.
One size doesn’t fit all. Recently, a police officer shot and killed a 16-year-old girl in Columbus, Ohio, prompting — here we go again — another hard look: In clear footage, an officer arrives to a chaotic scene, calmly asking “What’s going on?” And for an answer, a young woman spills to the ground — a man kicking her.
The officer cries, “Hey! Hey! Hey!” before a knife-wielding, strongly built teenager charges another young woman pinned against a car; “Get down! Get down!” shouts the officer as the attacker in full momentum raises her arm to stab the cringing woman.
The officer fires four times, stopping her a breath away from the deed. I believe my eyes: Tragically, the shooting was the right and only thing to do. Meanwhile, LeBron James tweeted (then deleted) “YOU’RE NEXT,” likening this officer to Chauvin.
Lawyer Ben Crump misinformed through Twitter that the officer shot an “unarmed 15-year-old Black girl” — enforcing his prejudice through his considerable power, surely before even seeing the video.
But, that’s it: Believing our eyes requires opening them and accepting that we saw what we saw, even when it doesn’t fit our preferred narrative.
STEVEN RUTLEDGE
Champaign