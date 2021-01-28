Indoctrination, not education
Illinois’ “Culturally Responsive Teaching and Leading Standards” are up for ratification in the General Assembly on Feb. 16.
It would turn the entire K-12 system into a leftist indoctrination camp by mandating every teacher adopt and teach progressive political orthodoxy to student; whoever doesn’t will lose their license.
Teachers must endorse the idea that America is a systemically racist country, be willing to affirm the gender preference of every student and lead their students in protests and lobbying.
They are encouraged to grade their students not on ordinary knowledge, but on their social-justice activism.
The new standards make it easy to force a teacher into therapy to eliminate their “Whiteness.”
This “action civics” isn’t your grandparents’ civics; they require students to become “de facto community organizers,” espousing leftist causes.
The men and women recently nominated to the Department of Education are activists who will look for any opportunity to impose these standards on the entire country.
Their goal is to crush resistance on the part of people who don’t want to teach an un-American philosophy.
Contact your state representative today and voice your opposition.
Consider the educational options for your children.
Parents don’t have their kids for long. If they’re indoctrinated like this, parents are probably not going to have them at all.
Make an investment in teaching your children.
DAVID BOYD
Champaign