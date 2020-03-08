In his Feb. 16 “Solving the School Crisis,” Sundiata Cha-Jua writes that poor test scores of Unit 4 (Champaign) African American students reflect dilemmas that “are a product of poverty and a white-supremacist schooling environment.”
Nevertheless, he ignores the structural and deepening nature of economic inequality that determines that at least half of all children in public schools will struggle to have a decent standard of living, educational credentials notwithstanding.
In the midst of bold, unsubstantiated, false, lurid and slanderous allegations of racism in Unit 4, Cha-Jua oddly claims that “Programs such as Elizabeth Warren’s ‘Universal Childcare and Early Learning Act’ would significantly reduce the distorting effects of family wealth on K-12 education.” While I support well-funded pre-schools, this cannot result in meaningful progress in the context of our rigged, privilege-driven “meritocratic” economic and educational systems.
The mendacious Warren, an elitist (fake) reformer, is not interested in seriously addressing radical economic inequality and/or its racial manifestations; however, Bernie Sanders is.
Political scientist Adolph Reed explains the race-reductionist views of Cha-Jua and others, whose “fundamental goal is propagation of the view that inequalities or injustices suffered by black Americans should be understood as resulting from generic white racism. Its objective is rhetorical and ideological, not political and programmatic.”
Cha-Jua also claims that local African American students are being “miseducated” by “the near exclusion of knowledge about African and African American histories, cultures and perspectives.” Given my daily experience in Unit 4 schools, I must say this statement made me laugh out loud.
DAVID GREEN
Champaign