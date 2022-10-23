Inflation not Biden’s fault
Inflation is being blamed on President Joe Biden, but, not to worry, it’s all nonsense. No honest student of the economy would attribute rising prices to a president. That’s just not our system.
It’s true, bankers do have some influence through the Federal Reserve, but only indirectly. They can make prospective price increases seem unwise, but that’s about all.
No, those who really set prices are much more free to do as they like, no matter who suffers. Their only restraint, raise prices too high and sales may plummet, not that that’s much of a deterrent. Declining sales are reasons to lay people off or cut wages. And lowering everyone else’s income can be just as satisfying as raising one’s own.
The real power to stop inflation lies with owners, managers and the much-too-coddled financiers, not with any part of our government. These parties wield their power as you might expect. They’re pathologically eager to keep anyone from gaining on them. And that’s the real root of the problem.
Consider, as evidence, the enormous and quite unreasonable pay gap between management and workers. It’s long been outrageous because there’s just no incentive for management to give ground. They won’t hesitate to match every gain made by wage earners, and then some, because they can set the prices, commandeer the added profits and neutralize workers’ hard-won gains, at will.
The result is unchecked inflation, and we’re all forced to eat substantial reductions in the value of our savings.
TONY SOMERA
Champaign