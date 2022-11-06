Inflation not Biden’s fault
Lots of Republicans are blaming President Joe Biden and the Democrats for inflation. None of them have given any specifics of what Biden and the Democrats have done to cause inflation.
In my opinion, the big oil companies are responsible for inflation. Until just recently, the cost of diesel has been more than $1-a-gallon more than the cost of gasoline. Most of the products and food are delivered to stores by semis. The increased fuel cost of delivering goods to stores has increased the cost of food and products and is passed on to consumers.
On Oct. 5, Saudi Arabia announced it would cut oil production in November. So why did the price of gasoline go up immediately in October? Oil production wasn’t going to be cut until November.
The greed of big oil companies is the reason for inflation. Exxon Mobil’s gross profit for the 12 months ending June 30, 2022, was $91 billion, a 119.16 percent year-over-year increase.
ROBERT CAMPBELL
Champaign