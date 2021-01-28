Info overload on pandemic
In these uncertain times, we have received so much information about this pandemic, I’ve become numb.
Everyone wants to be safe; we want our loved ones and complete strangers to be safe.
I would like to thank the medical workers, hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and EMTs for doing their part above and beyond.
This being said, how can the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District justify allowing major retailers to have hundreds of people in their stores?
They allow hundreds in a parking lot for a weekly farmers market. They allow thousands to attend a truck show, hundreds to protest publicly.
I’ve seen large groups at local parks having what looked like a large picnic. I go to these retailers and still see people not wearing masks.
So we now have had some malcontents who are defying the health district by staying open against their orders.
People who, until now, were law-abiding parts of our communities. People who provide services and jobs, people who pay taxes and support the very core of our communities.
The health district, flexing its newfound celebrity status, puffs out its chest among a lack of consistent enforcement.
There is no marshal law yet. If you don’t approve, don’t go. If you do support them, please wear your mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.
God bless us all.
ERIC BUZZARD
St. Joseph