Infuriated by improper mask
When I opened the paper Dec. 4, I was infuriated by the photo of a woman decorating a tree at a vendor fair with her nose hanging out of her mask.
This does no good at all to protect her or the people around her. It is selfish, inappropriate and unsafe. This type of disregard for the health and well-being of those around her should not be condoned with a front-page photo.
I am sure there were plenty of other things to take photos of at the Tuscola celebration. You need to take a glance back at that front page; you will see that in Champaign County, we had an additional 268 people that tested positive for COVID-19.
Douglas County, where that story took place, only had an uptick of 21 cases, but with the ongoing lack of concern exhibited in that photo, those numbers will just keep growing. Do the responsible thing and give space to people that are doing it correctly.
JENNIFER SHELBY
Champaign