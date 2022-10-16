Inman is great for seniors
Being on the far side of 60, think fairly often about what my future home might be when rural life becomes difficult. I hope for a safe and welcoming place where community is cherished and the special needs of elderly people are met.
Over 25 years ago, my grandparents lived at Inman Place. They had left a more profit-oriented assisted-living community and found a treasured home.
At the Inman, they were happy. Mild help was there when they needed it, and the then-director really seemed to care about the residents. My grandfather was very social, and enjoyed the activities (Bingo was a favorite) and the downtown location.
He would make the daily rounds to visit friends in the shops and restaurants. My grandmother liked the dining room on the main floor and the kitchenette down the hall from their apartment. Nanny had always been a great cook, but it was nice for her to be served finally. I can attest to the good food, because I often joined them for breakfast before my work shift.
Now I read in these pages that Royse & Brinkmeyer have bought the building. I won’t repeat the concerns that Gale Walden brought up in her excellent Guest Commentary of Oct. 2, but I will add my voice to the call for the new owners to honor the elders who live there and retain one of the best options in town for independent senior living.
MARY LUCILLE HAYS
White Heath