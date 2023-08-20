Inmates need free phone calls
Massachusetts is the latest state to make phone calls to prisons free, following Connecticut, Colorado, California and Minnesota. They all recognize that communications between incarcerated people and their support networks on the outside are vital to successful re-entry and reintegration with civilian life.
In addition, cities like New York, San Francisco and Miami have made phone calls to jails free, thereby removing the burden of exorbitant rates that typically fall on families and loved ones. Those municipal governments recognized whom they should be representing: families in their communities, not for-profit phone companies that prey on vulnerable populations.
Illinois should be next on the list to make phone calls free to state prisons. As a longtime volunteer at the prison in Danville, I witnessed firsthand the difference those lifelines make to the health and well-being of people preparing to return to their communities of origin. Such an essential service should not be governed by household budgets and one’s ability to pay.
Champaign County should be next on the list to make phone calls to the jail free. When a person is detained by the state in our jail system, their innocence is presumed until guilt is proven. We should not let the stigma of jailing drive us away from this constitutional principle and the fairness it aims to ensure.
I urge you to contact your state and county board representatives today to support free phone calls to prisons and jails. Common sense and compassion come together on this.
RON KOESTER
Urbana