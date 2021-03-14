Inmates need good health care
Oftentimes, we do not consider the individuals transitioning from incarceration to their communities when discussing health care policy reform.
The American Psychological Association found that “64 percent of jail inmates, 54 percent of state prisoners and 45 percent of federal prisoners” have mental-health disorders, with many of them also experiencing co-occurring substance-abuse disorders.
When left untreated, these disorders lead to an increased risk of recidivism. Some 54 percent of formerly incarcerated individuals with severe mental illness, 66 percent with substance-abuse disorders and 68 percent with both will recidivate. Recidivism leads to economic and social costs for our communities in the form of increased criminal-justice expenditures and diminished safety.
Lack of insurance is a significant barrier experienced by formerly incarcerated people seeking treatment for mental-health and substance-abuse disorders. When incarcerated, most people’s health insurance, whether public or private, is terminated.
Once released, 80 percent of formerly incarcerated individuals are uninsured and therefore unable to seek or continue treatment that would reduce behaviors linked to recidivism. Reforming policy to suspend rather than terminate health insurance upon incarceration means that these individuals can continue treatment without facing gaps once released.
In addition, allowing people who lost insurance during incarceration to apply for Medicaid before release will provide individuals who have limited economic resources with consistent treatment and a positive transition into their communities.
By taking these initial steps, we can reduce the likelihood of recidivism in the formerly incarcerated population and better protect our communities.
HALIE REYES
Champaign