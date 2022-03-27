Insects play important role
Are you planning and dreaming of what you will grow in your garden this year? Something new to try with your old favorite vegetables and flowers?
This year, I plan to garden with insects in mind. Not to avoid or exterminate them, but to encourage a healthy population. You may have heard about the “insect apocalypse” or about issues with pollinators. You may have noticed that an evening drive through the summer countryside no longer results in a windshield covered with squished insects.
The reasons are not totally understood, but habitat loss, extensive use of insecticides and climate change are all implicated.
The home gardener can help with the first two of these. Your best strategy is to grow more native plants and to eliminate insecticide use in your yard. Many lovely plants are native to our region and require less care than a non-native bluegrass lawn. If you have room for an oak tree in your yard, planting one provides a home for several hundred species of moths and butterflies.
I am also a bird watcher. Most birds depend on insects for at least part of their life cycle, and we’ve seen crashing populations of some species, especially those such as chimney swifts and nighthawks that feed on flying insects. Migration evolved for many species because North America provided a spring flush of insect food. No insects, no birds.
Gardeners, let’s plan to grow some insects along with our tomatoes and carrots this year!
LINDA LARSON
Champaign