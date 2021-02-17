Inspired by wonderful care
Nov. 8 was a day never to be forgotten. I somehow managed to trip on a crack in the sidewalk and broke a hip.
I was taken to Carle by ambulance and whisked into an observation room. A very kind nurse practitioner did a COVID-19 swab, checked some labs and then transferred me to the orthopedics floor.
From the beginning of my treatment to the end, I received nothing but exceptional and professional care that was topped with kindness and empathy from every Carle staff member I encountered.
As a registered nurse, I am so proud to be a Carle employee. I will strive now more than ever to give the same care and consideration to my patients that I received during my four-day hospital stay and subsequent recuperation.
We in central Illinois are extremely blessed to have access to world-class health care that is Carle Health. I will be eternally grateful for all who made it possible for me to return to my previous level of health and functioning.
HOLLY THOMAN
Mattoon