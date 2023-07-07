Inspiring tale of kindness
I want to tell readers about a super-sweet younger couple who helped me June 29 at the Walmart in Urbana.
I was grocery shopping and waiting behind them at the register. They were paying for their things and getting ready to go.
I suddenly realized I had forgotten my wallet, and they heard me in a panicked voice tell the cashier I would dash home to get it and come back. (I left the wallet in my Bible bag the night before!)
This kind couple volunteered to pay my bill, which came to more than $36. They wouldn’t let me know their names so I could pay them back.
I told them I’d help someone else. I also said I wasn’t always so empty-headed, but my husband was having a medical test.
May God bless them. I am so thankful for their kindness. I was so overwhelmed I cried all the way home.
TERRY COFFMAN
Urbana