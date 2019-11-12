One in four diabetics ration their insulin. In Illinois, where the estimated number of type 1 diabetics is roughly the size of Urbana (44,000 people), that means that around 11,000 people are rationing their insulin.
We ration because many of us pay full list-price for our insulin ($300/vial, roughly 3 vials/month). We pay more for our bodies to stay alive than we do on rent, so we cut corners and skip dosages. Because of insulin rationing, many people have died, and many more live in terror of an excruciating death.
We cannot live like this. We need insulin to be affordable and accessible for all.
Members of the Illinois Senate, including our own Scott Bennett, recognized the necessity of affordable insulin when they voted 48-7 in favor of passing Senate Bill 667. The legislation would cap monthly out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $100/prescription. That means that for some diabetics, especially those on high-deductible plans, heir monthly prescription costs could drop as much as 90 percent.
The bill currently has 39 representative co-sponsors, including local Rep. Carol Ammons. There will be a House committee hearing today on the bill, after which the House will vote on the bill. If it passes, SB 667 will go a long way in our effort to make the state of Illinois a safer place for diabetics.
I encourage all members of our community to support SB 667.
CLAIR IRWIN
Champaign