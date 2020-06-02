Insurance ad disturbing, stupid
There is a disturbing commercial airing on TV at the present time. It shows a Liberty Mutual Insurance agent driving a car (with his emu). He is shouting to the lady driving a car next to him, telling her to touch hands with him (while driving) because he can save her money on insurance. I know this is meant for humor, but what is funny about putting this stupid, dangerous stunt on TV for young people to see and maybe try to emulate? The person at the insurance company who OK’d this should be fired.
ANNE ZOLT
Savoy