Interested in Davis’ thoughts
I wonder what our Republican congressman, Rodney Davis, who chaired President Donald Trump’s local re-election committee, thinks about his candidate inciting a riotous mob of fellow Republicans to assault the U.S. Capitol building, endangering his life along with those of the Republican Vice President Mike Pence, his wife and daughter, and the rest of Congress.
HUGH ROBERTSON
Urbana
EDITOR’S NOTE: Davis issued a lengthy statement that said, in part, “Political violence of any kind is never acceptable and must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. There’s no excuse for what we saw today. It’s unpatriotic and un-American. Political leaders, from Congress to the White House, have an obligation to be voices of reason and calming in times of national crisis. That time is now.”