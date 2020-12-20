Intolerance is a political no-go
The responses to Peggy Prichard’s Nov. 24 Guest Commentary echo a common argument in today’s society: Tolerance is a luxury we cannot afford.
“This is not the time to show tolerance for cult-like behavior.” “It’s hard to stomach her sense of victimization.” “Which of your values are more important than [maintaining our democracy]?”
They call for her to list her political opinions, with the implicit sense that if those opinions are not to the liking of the responders, she should be silenced.
The common theme is that supporters of President Donald Trump should not be tolerated. However, intolerance is ineffective as a political strategy because it closes people off to what their critics want them to hear and further deteriorates our nation.
Certainly, terrible policies have been made and will be made by both political parties. How should we respond?
Should we view half of the population of America with utter contempt? What will that do aside from antagonizing our fellow citizens and closing their ears to anything we might have to say? One can judge that a policy is wrong without judging those on the other side of the political spectrum as pathogens that should be crushed, not reasoned with.
Despising those who disagree with us is itself a threat to a functioning and free society.
Mrs. Prichard argued not for her conservative values, but for the American value of tolerance. That value is essential to maintaining our democracy and healing our divisive political atmosphere. A house divided cannot stand.
JOHN NICOL
Urbana