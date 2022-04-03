There is an afternoon soap opera called “Days of Our Lives” that has been running for about 50 years. It’s about an Illinois family that has all kinds of angst and turmoil.
Champaign-Urbana has such a soap opera, too, but it’s called “The Shootings of the Day,” and while it’s in Illinois, it’s far from fictional.
According to recent reports, many of these shootings are affiliation- and revenge-based. Perhaps there could be an investigation and reporting to the public about these affiliations. Are they families? Gangs? A combination of both? Included in that report, it would be interesting to see who the shooters and the victims are and the nature of these affiliations.
After all, now that these “Shootings of the Day” are occurring everywhere at any time, drive-by and while driving, all of us are in the cast of this soap opera, whether we like it or not.
John Graham
Champaign