To Americans, this coronavirus is doubly novel. We’ve never been exposed to this strain nor experienced coping with pandemic disease here at home.
No matter how dire this situation is, however, surely we can cease hurting a smaller and poorer nation that is suffering greatly.
Iran has fivefold more COVID-19 cases per capita plus a many-fold greater fatality rate. Its medical system is overwhelmed, just like Italy’s has been and ours soon will be. Iran must buy more supplies, but the economic sanctions imposed by Trump and the recession they caused make that difficult. Appallingly, just this week, his administration tightened those sanctions further.
What claim to global moral leadership can remain for America after acting so? The world has seen President Donald Trump unilaterally tear up a peace treaty and now exacerbate COVID-19’s impact so that thousands die unnecessarily. “America First” descends into solipsism.
Are our minds so self-absorbed that we don’t even notice the suffering we inflict on other people? Will “America” stand for anything more than selfishness, racism and nationalistic military power?
We must instead heed U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for “global solidarity,” for “if we let the virus spread like wildfire ... it will kill millions of people.” China and Korea have shown that coronavirus can be contained. After failing to prepare when there was time, we now face the immediate peril it poses. Yet in the longer term, we will best protect ourselves from COVID-19 by re-engaging the human family as partners and friends, not scapegoating other nations.
ROBERT J. HUDSON
Champaign