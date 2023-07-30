Iron issue went undetected
I have hereditary iron poisoning ... easy and cheap to detect; easy and cheap to treat; many Northern Europeans have this condition.
Carle failed to detect/diagnose my condition for 30 years.
X-rays taken in the early 1990s showed arthritis in my feet and back. Arthritis? Take a pill!
No testing when I had a serious problem in 1995; no testing with two hip replacements. My doctor did test for a liver problem but ordered the wrong test.
My condition was accelerated by companies adding extra iron to their foods with no warning about damaging effects.
Kellogg’s, Post and others seem to consider the thousands of vulnerable people nothing more than collateral damage.
Foods have “peanut warnings”; why not “iron warnings”?
Carle took 30 years to do a simple test that would have saved me from agony, depression and financial loss. It failed.
How many of the hundreds in this county will Carle diagnose before it’s too late?
No seminars for doctors to alert them to this common problem? No public notices to alert potential victims?
If I had known about this common condition, I could have diagnosed myself! I know my ancestry, and I noticed the problems.
This condition is so easy to treat, I could have afforded it without insurance. I could have avoided those cereals and other foods that helped poison me.
I could still be on skates and skis.
Perhaps they all could send me thoughts and prayers ... on the back of a large check!
ROBERT VAIDEN
Urbana