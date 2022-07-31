Irony of previous letter lost
I am writing to those who misinterpreted my letter regarding the recent Supreme Court ruling on abortion. My letter was not supporting the decision. I can only best explain it this way:
“The theater of the absurd attacks the comfortable certainties of religious or political orthodoxy. It aims to shock its audience out of complacency, to bring it face to face with the harsh facts of the human situation as these writers see it. But the challenge behind this message is anything but one of despair. It is a challenge to accept the human condition as it is, in all its mystery and absurdity, and to bear it with dignity, nobly and responsibly; precisely because there are no easy solutions to the mysteries of existence, because ultimately man is alone in a meaningless world. The shedding of easy solutions, of comforting illusions, may be painful, but it leaves behind it a sense of freedom and relief. And that is why, in the last resort, the theater of the absurd does not provoke tears of despair but the laughter of liberation.”
Our society has become a theater of the absurd politically, socially and religiously. I hope we can recognize the irony.
MARIANNE LIPPI
Champaign