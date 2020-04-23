The president and his minions are prepared to de-fund the U.S. Postal Service.
They claim that FedEx, Amazon and UPS will deliver mail cheaper. Growing up in the 1930s on an 80-acre dirt farm in northeast Ohio, rural mail delivery, electricity and party telephone lines were our only link to the outside world.
Today, we rely on mail to receive our Social Security check, financial and tax notices, as well as notes from far off relatives or friends. In 1936, a letter could be addressed to my grandmother as Edith Prentice, Rural Route, Smithville, Ohio. It would reach us as the postal service and the switchboard operator knew everyone.
Whether we live in the city or the country today, let us keep our mail address and the daily arrival of the mailman.
RABEL BURDGE
Urbana