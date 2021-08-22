Is road plan
an improvement?
I am concerned about the proposed road improvement for Florida Avenue between Vine Street and Lincoln Avenue in Urbana.
It is being promoted as a cure to the morning and afternoon auto congestion that has been present there for decades. My concern is that Urbana seems to not upgrade a road without adding bicycle lanes. That means a continued two-lane road with a center turn lane and of course bicycle paths that will dead end at Lincoln.
That center turn lane will be virtually worthless from Race Street to Lincoln. It might include a new stoplight, but overall, what percentage of congestion relief will this offer? As the population increases, how long before we will be back to the same congestion?
The new improvement needs to be a seamless four-lane connection from Vine to Lincoln. Bicycles would have numerous path options other than a dead-end at Lincoln.
GUY PHILLIPS
Urbana